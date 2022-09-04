Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.