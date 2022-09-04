Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,067.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $79,067.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00319847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00113359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,802,517 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

