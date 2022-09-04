Pitbull Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.17 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $25.17 million and $1.19 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.
Pitbull Coin Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Buying and Selling Pitbull
Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.