PIXEL Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $570,787.45 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,736.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00591456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017020 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003785 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

