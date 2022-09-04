Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Tops $0.0044

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $540,922.17 and approximately $411.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.
About Plasma Finance
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
