Plasma Finance Price Down 12.3% This Week (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $523,455.43 and $151.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00830421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.