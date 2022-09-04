PlatinumBAR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 36% against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $21,022.56 and $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.88 or 1.00042506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00238473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00152897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00243110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004224 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

