PlatinumBAR Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $20,963.30 and approximately $17.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.40 or 0.99984612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063037 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00236633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00153632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00245106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00056279 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00062938 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004195 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

