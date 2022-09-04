Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0138

Playcent (PCNT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $400,123.77 and approximately $15,365.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

