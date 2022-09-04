PlayDapp Price Hits $0.35 (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $149.86 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.89 or 1.00005904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022295 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

