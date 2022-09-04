PlayFuel (PLF) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $785,473.12 and $125.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

According to CryptoCompare, "PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. "

