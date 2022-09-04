PlayGame Market Capitalization Tops $267,983.77 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $267,983.77 and $585.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

