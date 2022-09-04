PointPay Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, PointPay has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PointPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $3.51 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

