Polis 1-Day Volume Hits $637.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $317,502.13 and $637.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004858 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00673981 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00177568 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

