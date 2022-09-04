Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $195,215.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015643 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

