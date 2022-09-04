PolkaFoundry Market Capitalization Tops $5.65 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $232,206.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

