Polkamarkets (POLK) Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $205,501.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

