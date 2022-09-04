Polkaswap (PSWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,971.00

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkaswap has a market cap of $6.59 million and $10,971.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
About Polkaswap
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
