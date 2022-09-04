PolkaWar Reaches Market Capitalization of $471,784.83 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $471,784.83 and approximately $2.39 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015805 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

