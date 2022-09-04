PolkaWar Reaches Market Capitalization of $471,784.83 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $471,784.83 and approximately $2.39 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015805 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
