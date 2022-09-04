Polker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $297,718.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $297,718.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.
Polker Coin Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.