Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $425,568.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00006759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

