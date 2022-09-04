Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Hits $7.75 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and approximately $266.57 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078682 BTC.
Polygon Profile
MATIC is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,124,704 coins. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
