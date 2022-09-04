Poodl Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,995.00 (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

About Poodl Token

Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Poodl Token Coin Trading

