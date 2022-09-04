PoolTogether (POOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, PoolTogether has traded down 3% against the dollar. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PoolTogether has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $69,276.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

About PoolTogether

PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

