PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $719,252.43 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $719,252.43 and $2,424.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,736.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.37 or 0.07870477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00162320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00299208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00784557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00591456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001191 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,131 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

