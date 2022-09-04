Powerledger Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $102.25 million and $2.34 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.