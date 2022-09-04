PowerPool (CVP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $1.57 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

