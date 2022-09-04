PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. The firm has a market cap of £601.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,452.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,458.17.

PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

