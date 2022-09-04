Primecoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $236.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $236.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,058,960 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

