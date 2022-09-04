Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 161.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.96 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

