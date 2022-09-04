Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,752 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 117,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,021 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 706,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Stock Up 3.5 %

Enel Chile stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

