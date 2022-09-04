Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,111 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $15,747,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Infinera

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

