Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 884 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $88.05 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.