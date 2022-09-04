Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 180,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

