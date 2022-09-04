Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 692,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HLT opened at $127.49 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

