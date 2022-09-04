Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

