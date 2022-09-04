Project Pai Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,747,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,656,918 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

