Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.86 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

