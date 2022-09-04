Propy Hits Market Cap of $57.65 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Propy has a total market cap of $57.65 million and approximately $808,687.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Propy

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

