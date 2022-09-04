ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Shares of EXP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

