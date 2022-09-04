ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 37,963 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 24,732 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

