Prosper Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $373,753.00 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $373,753.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003484 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00053927 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.