Pub Finance (PINT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,981.00

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
