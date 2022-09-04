Public Mint Trading Up 6.8% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $19,049.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00032492 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.