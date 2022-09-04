PuddingSwap Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

