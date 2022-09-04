PuddingSwap Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
