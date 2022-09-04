PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.