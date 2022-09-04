PumaPay (PMA) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $670,804.77 and $394.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.