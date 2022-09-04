Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.