PUTinCoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1,905.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.22 or 0.99986438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00064661 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024621 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

