Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.81

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $16.75. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.78%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

